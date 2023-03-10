Reader letter

Since the City of Litchfield’s funding plan for the Litchfield Area Recreation Center was approved by voters in November 2022, there has been a renewed community interest in seeking voter approval on funding the school district’s portion of the plan.

The school district has been engaging with community members about what this plan would bring to the Litchfield area, its residents, and our students. These conversations have resulted in a decision by the Litchfield School District to seek voter approval on a bond referendum to fund the school district’s portion of the area recreation and wellness center. I wanted to take a moment to provide an overview of what will be on the ballot on Tuesday, May 9.

