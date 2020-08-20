When we were kids in the 1930s and 1940s and living in the small town of Litchfield, Minnesota, we had the distinct advantage of having our own gardens right in the backyard. During the drought and Depression years of the '30s and the World War II years, having your own garden was more of a necessity than a choice.
We who lived in Evergreen Park, with its large lots and surrounded by woods, enjoyed spacious gardens. One neighbor plowed them all in spring, then, they were planted and tended by each family. The dry years presented a huge watering problem; we had to carry pails of water to refresh the thirsty plants. When the rains came in the late'30s, the gardens again thrived. During World War II, they were dubbed "Victory" gardens. Our mothers canned jar after jar of tomatoes, pickles, corn, veggies, jams and jellies, which were stored on basement shelves. Potatoes, squash, onions, pumpkins, apples and
more, were stored in a special, dark and cool basement space, dubbed the "fruit cellar". From the surrounding woods, we found wild blackberries, chokecherries, raspberries, asparagus and edible mushrooms (plus a lot of poison ivy and stickers,burrs).
Through the years, many of the neighbors, including my parents, Leonard and Eleanora Shoultz, continued to have gardens, although not as large as previously. After moving back home in 1999, to my parents' home in Evergreen Park, I've tried planting and caring for a vegetable garden. This worked for a few years, but then the natural growth took over and the weeds were, once again, in control.
Then, Praise the Lord, my good neighbor, Larry Nelson, across the street, offered to plant the garden, care for it, and share the produce with me. What a deal! This garden has everything: beans, peppers, tomatoes, radish, lettuce, beets, potatoes, zucchini, onions, beets, plus flowers of all kinds to encourage pollinators to frequent its space.
Larry and his wife, Fran, are diligent in its daily care. Only "natural" means are used to keep insects and local wildlife from entering its realms. (No harmful to the environment
chemicals are used.) Wire fences surround the garden keeping rabbits, squirrels, cats, dogs, (an occasional deer or skunk have been seen) out. There is a "natural woods" between my house and the railroad tracks, thus, the need for fences.
Fay K., next door, supplies me (and many others) with wonderful veggies from Willard P.'s farm: sweet corn, the likes you've never tasted; tomatoes, green peppers, cukes, green beans, and squash, yet to come. Elaine B., on the other side, shares an abundance of tomatoes growing in the midst of her beautiful, "bee and butterfly friendly" yard.
Many local folks have gardens in their yards or in other designated spaces in or near town. My cousin, John Cox, has a wonderfully productive garden in the public gardens on the north side of town.
He also is one of several beekeepers in the vicinity, so, the bees have a heyday in town or nearby.
"Our Town" is surrounded by sunflower, corn and soybean fields, vegetable gardens, apple orchards, pumpkin and squash fields. We can get fresh veggies from our country friends, from churches, food shelves, from Farmer's Markets.
Soon, we'll be able to get apples, pumpkins, squash, plus, from local farms. What a place to live! We have everything right here in our town.