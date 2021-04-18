Recently, I had a nightmare; one of my 13-year-old sons had been killed by a policeman. In my nightmare I would watch a video showing the officer running after my boy, ordering him to turn around with his hands up, and when my boy complies, the officer shoots him anyway. It would anger me even more to find out that that officer had had three misconduct complaints against him since 2017, but none had resulted in disciplinary action. What was just a nightmare for me was what happened to 13-year-old Adam Toledo last Thursday in Chicago.
Another nightmare scenario happened last Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was pulled over for an expired license tag. Before the officer got to his window, Daunte called his mother telling her he was going to need insurance information. When the policeman came back to the window, the mother asked that the policeman be put on the phone so she could "give him the information.”
The police officer told Daunte to hang up the phone. Then the phone went dead. When the mother called back, she spoke to the girl who had been riding in the car with her son. The girl was crying and screaming and said that the police had shot Daunte. Then the girl aimed the phone toward the driver seat; the mother could see her son laying unresponsive.
Daunte's family was told that the person who shot their son had meant to Taser him but made a mistake and grabbed her gun instead. After being on the police force for 26 years, how could the shooter have not known the difference.
In my 78 years there have been a few times when I have had a sinking feeling when I saw the flashing lights of the police car behind me, but it never crossed my mind that the stop could result in my death. I am White. But for a black or brown person, they may feel that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. According to the Washington Post, three people are shot and killed by the police each day.
In Litchfield I have seen many “Defend Police” signs. I would like to see a sign in support of police accountability.
Dave Stottrup, Litchfield