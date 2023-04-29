Reader letter

Election Day for the Litchfield Public Schools referendum is almost here. Community members have been asking important questions about the school district bond referendum. I wanted to take a moment and provide one last overview of what will be on the ballot.

Litchfield School District is requesting voter permission to issue $13.99 million in bonds. These funds would support an eight-lane pool, eight new tennis courts, two new ball fields for baseball and softball, new locker rooms, community and office space, additional parking, and various site improvements associated with new construction. The owner of a $170,000 home would see an estimated property tax impact of about $6 per month.

