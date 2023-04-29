Election Day for the Litchfield Public Schools referendum is almost here. Community members have been asking important questions about the school district bond referendum. I wanted to take a moment and provide one last overview of what will be on the ballot.
Litchfield School District is requesting voter permission to issue $13.99 million in bonds. These funds would support an eight-lane pool, eight new tennis courts, two new ball fields for baseball and softball, new locker rooms, community and office space, additional parking, and various site improvements associated with new construction. The owner of a $170,000 home would see an estimated property tax impact of about $6 per month.
Litchfield area residents have long expressed a desire for an area recreation and wellness center that improves our community’s quality of life. The plan for the Litchfield Area Recreation Center, developed collaboratively by the school district and the City of Litchfield, achieves that goal. It provides a wide variety of amenities and activities that community groups and residents of all ages could take advantage of during all of its operational hours.
I encourage you to review the information on our website: www.committedtocompletion.org. It provides details on the plan, the impact on our community, the cost, and answers to frequency asked questions.
Remember your vote matters! If you are unable to vote on Tuesday, May 9, early in-person voting is available until Monday, May 8. For more information on how to cast your ballot, visit CommittedToCompletion.org/vote.
I would like to thank the entire Litchfield community and everyone who has contributed their questions and feedback to this process. Please don’t hesitate to contact me with questions at (320) 894-4098 or bsimenson@isd465.org. See you at the polls!