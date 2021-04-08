On Saturday, April 3, a wonderful event was held. The Litchfield Community Children’s Easter Party was held at the City Hall parking lot. Children enjoyed the Safety Town where they could learn about being safe in their community. They had so much fun at the Big Yellow School Bus and the Rescue Squad truck. They also received bags filled with eggs, toys, activities and other treasures. This event was made possible by the generous donation of time and funds from the community and beyond. We would like to thank the following:
Ramsey Printing, Ron Dingmann, Edward Jones, McDonalds, Barry Anderson, Menken Insurance, IRD, Parts City Auto, Davis Motors, Litchfield Chrysler, Litchfield Chiropractic, Wood and Rue, Hicks Buss Co, Dolan and Besser Law Firm, Conway Deuth and Schmeising, Mies Outland, Dooley Petroleum, Thompton Sperry Jensen Keithhan, Thrivent Financial, VFW Gambling, Doosan/Bobcat, Kathie Lee, Adam Kotelnicki, Litchfield Rescue Squad, Meeker County Sheriff's Posse, Meeker Safe Roads Coalition, MNDOT/Jesse Hudec, Pat Raiber, Watercade Royalty and all the volunteers who gave of their time to make this a great event.
Litchfield Downtown Council, United Methodist Church of Litchfield, Greater Litchfield Opera House Association