It is time for the population of our world to act as one:
The coronavirus, COVID-19, circulating around our planet can be lethal and can, if not conquered, send wave after wave of recurring disease year after year. I would encourage everyone to take part in a global, 20-minute meditation this Saturday, April 4, at 9:45 p.m. CDT to eradicate this virus from the Earth. A good percentage of the local population will be at home, due to our governor's request, and wondering what else we can do to help ourselves, our community, our state, our world.
Scientific studies have confirmed the positive effects of mass meditations on human society. The eradication of this COVID-19 virus is a positive and worthy goal that will benefit of all of us. There is an outreach for this meditation in 37 major languages of the world. As you can imagine, this meditation will need a large number of participants to achieve critical mass. Will you be able to say, “Yes, I was one of those that participated.”?
As you focus on the suggested five steps of this meditation listed below, realize that the combination of strong intent and emotion will be needed to make this a good meditation. Our minds can be a powerful tool for good. Let's use this opportunity for our own good while including the rest of humanity. We are all in this together.
1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.
2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to completely remove the coronavirus and bring healing to our world.
3. Visualize a pillar of brilliant white light emanating from the Cosmic Central Sun, then being distributed to Central Suns of all galaxies in this universe. Then visualize this light entering through the Galactic Central Sun, then going through our Galaxy, then entering our Solar System and going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System and then through all beings on planet Earth and also through your body to the center of the Earth.
4. Visualize this Light transmuting all remaining coronavirus on Earth, disinfecting all infected areas on the planet, healing all patients, removing all fear associated with this epidemic and restoring stability.
5. Visualize the course of events on planet Earth shifting into the most positive timeline possible, shifting away from all epidemics, away from all wars, away from all global domination. Visualize white, pink, blue and golden light healing all inequalities, erasing all poverty and bringing abundance to all humanity. Visualize a new grand cosmic cycle of the Age of Aquarius beginning, bringing pure Light, Love and Happiness to all beings on Earth. Suggested time for our meditation is 20 minutes.
Jeanette Stottrup,
Litchfield