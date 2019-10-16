This comes from just two of many senior citizens concerned about the school district's request to increase taxes again. We as senior citizens are on a fixed income. Social Security, which if increased at all is minimal.
The cost of everything is more to us each year, and more property tax is not in the picture. So it is a big NO to all three referendum questions.
For those who say, "yes," just donate money.
I sure hope a pool is not part of this. Not needed. It will not draw young people here. A clean town and jobs, yes, maybe.
Again, no, on all questions.
Jeanne Swyers, Jean Hanson
Litchfield