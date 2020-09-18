It’s been a busy summer for those who have answered the call to assemble our States of the Union. This has not been done since the Civil War. After the Civil War, because the States did not finish the legislation known as Reconstruction, we have been missing one-third of our International government, The States of America. The States of American were the International Jurisdiction counterpart to the Articles of Confederation which chartered States of States or incorporated business organizations for each geographical land mass state of the Union. Minnesota’s was called “The” State of Minnesota and it operated in the International Jurisdiction of commerce or “Law of the Sea”. We the People of Minnesota must step forward to reboot our Minnesota Assembly, the unincorporated body politic that will then direct the business of our geographical state.
Now to be one of “We the People” (those that are party to the Constitutions and standing on the land and soil jurisdiction) we have to be born in one of the 50 states (proving that with a Birth Certificate), be at least 21 years of age, live, in this case, in Minnesota for a year and a day and be able to prove that. Then we autograph a Declaration of the Naturalization Act of 1779 and record that in the Land Jurisdiction (not register in commercial jurisdiction) on the Public Record along with two notarized witness statements by people who have known us for over seven years. Those who declare their citizenship are then known as American State Nationals, one of several citizenships of our country, and thereby claim our birthright standing on the lawful land and soil jurisdiction of living people. We, as Americans, are heirs to the guarantees of the Constitution that our forefathers bequeath to us. After three generations, had we not stepped up and proven our standing as heirs to this country it would have been considered abandoned property. That’s how important it is to declare your citizenship.
The next step then is to become a State Citizen by joining the Minnesota Assembly, the unincorporated entity that runs the business of our State through the re-chartering of our business organization The State of Minnesota. Our State Assembly also needs to reboot our Common Law Courts, which we are owed by treaty, to claim and defend our lawful rights. When we repopulate our Assemblies, both State and county level, with declared Americans, establish our Common Law Courts and run our own business enterprise again, we will be in a position to come together as one of The States of America to run our Federal Government in the way our Founding Fathers envisioned. This has not been done for 150 years.
If you are interested in working on this important project, join the effort as Americans to finish Reconstruction. The goal of controlling the business of our Federal government by convening a lawful Continental Congress is possible. Go to www.theamericanstatesassembly.net.
Jeanette Stottrup,
Litchfield