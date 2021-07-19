At last, we, the taxpayers, residents of Litchfield, are invited to attend an "Open House", at 4 p.m. July 28 at City Hall. We will be able to gather information on the city's Capital Improvement Plan and voice our opinions on this plan.
In a memo to the Mayor, Council, Administrator, dated July 9, 2021, I proposed the idea of having a Town Meeting to discuss citizens' (specifically senior) issues and concerns. The last Census results show the senior population (over 65 years of age) has increased to 22% of the total city population. Many live in their own homes, in assisted living, senior apartments, subsidized housing, other.
We pay taxes, shop locally, socialize, volunteer, are active in our churches and in the community. Our financial situations range from low to higher incomes, our health and well being covers a wide range. Here, in our town, we are somewhat lacking in "services" for seniors — housing, activities, personal services, tax assistance, etc. Therefore, now is the
time to take a look at the "State of the Union" in Litchfield. We're all on our way to "senior hood" (many of us are reaching the end of he road).
The points of interest were:
- Senior Concerns: housing, services, activities/socialization;
- Environmental;
- Ideas — Open Town/City Council meeting to discuss specifically senior issues, discuss solutions, plans for incorporating these concerns into action. Form a committee(council and seniors) to deal with these issues.
The Open House Monday is a good beginning for dialogue between the citizens and the city officials. Everyone is invited, so let's show up with our ideas and concerns (in writing).
Jeanie Shoultz Doran, Litchfield