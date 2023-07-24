Over the past few years there has been an amazing shift in the world of mental health. People are beginning to understand that the mental health issues that someone may struggle with does not define them, and that they need support from their family and peers.

The stigma that once hung over depression, anxiety and other mental disorders is starting to lift, making it easier for people to come to terms with their illness and seek the help they need to heal. An extremely beneficial way to combat mental illness is to attend peer support groups for mental health. Here is a list, from clinical psychologist David Susman, of six reasons a support group could best serve your needs:

Tags