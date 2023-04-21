People are asking, what if the Litchfield Public Schools bond referendum fails?
The easy answer is to say the new pool will not be built, and we retain the antiquity we have — however, it is more complex than that. Some possible consequences:
1. If the cost of maintaining the pool become excessive, we could shut it down. According to Activities Director Justin Brown, it would cost about $20,000 a year more (varies from year to year) to maintain the current pool than operating the proposed new eight-lane pool. If the new pool is built, the cost would not only be less, but we would share the expense with the city.
2. The cost of the pool went up substantially from 2019 (the third question on the referendum) to the referendum of 2022. The longer we wait, the more it will cost.
3. We have been delaying spending money on the existing pool, because we felt we would be building a new pool. If this isn't going to happen, then we have to spend much more than we would have had we maintained the current pool. And then we would be stuck with an antiquated five-lane pool. We would still ahve the same limited seating, a pool that is not handicapped accessible, not zero entry for elderly, etc.
4. If the referendum fails and in the future we pass a referendum for a new pool, there is no guarantee it wold be contiguous to the existing city-owned field house. The plan we have now has everything fitting together like a glove with no need for add-ons. It is a plan that is convenient for our students and community alike. The city might decide to build their facility at another location and this would be detrimental to both parties.
4. The city would have to administer its facility separately — which they have indicated they have no desire to do — rather than jointly run through Community Education. This would replicate expense that could be shared and be much more efficient.
5. Finally, the CRUNCHER. When we visited the new Paynesville field house, before we left, I wanted City Council member Darlene Kotelnicki and then-Mayor Keith Johnson to hear from their Community Education director how important a fitness center was to their project. Their weight-cardio room had been in existence for two decades, and the field house was only a few years old. He was emphatic about how economically important that fitness center (cardio-weights) was to the economic viability to their wellness center. His quotation was, "They would not pay for maintenance of the facility without the fitness center — people don't buy memberships to play pickle ball." The point is this: If the referendum fails, and we retain the old pool, the wrestling room does not move to where the existing pool is now located (along with room for the music department). This means that the current school fitness center recently completed with money from the 2019 referendum, would not be expanded into the space where the wrestling room is now located. In short, citizens would not have access to this facility and the city would either not have a fitness center, or would have to either reduce the size of the current four-station gym or come up with additional money to build that facility. Remember the city promised that property taxes would not be raised for this facility.
As you can see, the answer to the original question of "What will happen if the referendum fails?" does not have a simple answer.
If this referendum fails, I don't want to hear that the community didn't get the message and the people didn't understand.
In the referendum of 2016, I urged the School Board not to go negative and threaten cuts. It failed 61% to 39%. For the referendum of 2020, we let the public know there would be serious reductions including some extremely popular programs, and people understood the urgency. The referendum passed by an overwhelming majority.
That's why I am writing this missive. Remember, there are possible consequences.