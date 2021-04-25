In response to Dave Stottrup's letter (When will the nightmare end, Independent Review April 21)
If you're telling a story, tell the whole story. Daunte Wright did not have to die.
It was a tragic mistake by a dedicated 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
But don't put all the blame on her. Mr. Wright had active warrants for fleeing a police officer and illegal possession of a handgun. Had he chosen not to fight and to try to escape, he would be alive today.
What Derek Chauvin did was criminal and he got what he deserved, but the facts show that George Floyd was high on illegal narcotics, committed a crime of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. If he would have chosen to comply with officers orders, he would be alive today.
I agree with the statement, "When will the nightmare end," but it has to end for the public and the police.
Mark Harding,
Retired St. Cloud Police