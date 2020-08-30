However we receive our daily dose of the news — from newspapers, television, radio, computers,cell phones, texts, etc. — one often wonders, "Who's in Charge?" It seems that everyone has an opinion on how things should be "run" and they have multiple ways to make that opinion well known throughout the community, country, and yes, the whole world. Their personal opinions, in many cases, seem to be the most important, the most
viable,* the only ones that will solve the current problem at hand.
Take the Aug. 19 issue of the Independent Review, for instance. Our school officials are doing their best to provide workable solutions to a "monstrous" problem: setting up and carrying out an educational plan for all of our students during a "Pandemic of Epic Proportions." They are using all the resources available — educational, health, governmental, physical, local, to set in play an experience that will fit every child's needs They are following guidelines set by experts in every field, so that the students, teachers, everyone involved in the school system, will have a safe, well-rounded, as well as, "viable"* experience.
So, again, the question is: "Who's In Charge?" The only answer I can think of right now is: The Covid 19 Virus is in Charge, and may be for some time. So, let's allow the experts to do their jobs. In this case, it's those "in charge" of making an educational plan for LHS students who will carry them through this troubling time and into the future.
We've been through many difficult situations before, but with God's help and the commitment and support of ALL, we'll make it through this one also.
A line from a letter that ran in the March 18 Independent Review, just 6 months ago: "Let's all pull together and make this work".