Dear editor-person, I would like to report a crime. You may well say go to Law Enforcement at the courthouse and explain to them this misdeed, transgression and wrongdoing that has caused you noxiousness, outrage, and mental hurting.
Well yes, I could do that, but they are busy with a multitude of issues of a much greater magnitude and gravitas. Here then, is the “problem.” Someone, a lowlife, contemptible, loathsome, shameful, person has stolen my walking cane. I use it (or I did until Friday past) every day to maintain my physical (mental as well) balance as I move about the sidewalks, streets, and marketplaces still available to an octogenarian geezer.
I was dining at a local fast food boit this past Friday with friends. While I hobbled to the soda dispenser to fill a container with soda, I lay my cane down to use both hands to avoid spilling as I returned to our pleasant sunny booth. When I returned to retrieve my hand-crafted, oak cane with the retractable winter spike, it was gone. I alerted staff who said they would look, survey, and report. So far, nothing.
Fortunately, I have my deceased mother’s cane to aid in my aging shuffle. To whoever swiped my walking aid I can only say, shame, God is watching. Bill Peltier. 725 S. MARSHALL Ave. Litchfield Mn. 55355