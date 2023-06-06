It's time to take action and reclaim our government for a better future. We, the voters, are at a critical juncture in our nation's history, and it is imperative that we unite to address key issues concerning the federal budget, overreach and term limits.
The federal budget deficit continues to grow, burdening our children with increasing levels of debt. Federal overreach has resulted in numerous rules and regulations that usurp the control of the states and unnecessarily burden our personal lives and businesses. Additionally, while public service is commendable, it was never intended to be a lifelong career. Implementing federal term limits would replace out-of-touch career politicians with fresh perspectives and renewed enthusiasm, preserving accountability and preventing the consolidation of power.
To illustrate how the system is failing the people, let's examine the issue of a balanced budget.
Over the years, a majority of American voters from different political affiliations have
consistently supported both balanced budgets and term limits. However, these measures have yet to be implemented. Why? The need for continuous fundraising in political campaigns has resulted in access and influence being granted to special interest groups, hindering progress on these critical fronts.
To achieve meaningful reforms, we must take action and explore new avenues for change. Our Founding Fathers foresaw the dangers of unchecked power and provided a solution within Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Article V empowers the states to call a convention for amending the Constitution, bypassing Congress. This provision was added on the final day of the Constitutional Convention through a unanimous vote, driven by George Mason's concern regarding Congress relinquishing power.
The time to act and implement necessary changes is now. We must unite and make a difference. I urge you to attend public forums, engage with candidates, and use your vote wisely to support candidates who endorse an Article V convention, a balanced budget, overreach reform, and term limit implementation.
Beyond voting, let your voice be heard. Write to your representatives, participate in community discussions, and show your support for a Convention of States by signing the petition. These actions will convey your commitment to necessary reforms to your state representatives.
In summary, the federal budget, federal overreach and federal term limits demand urgent attention. As voters, we have the power to shape the future of our nation. Together, we can build a stronger government that will benefit generations to come.