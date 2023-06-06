Reader letter

It's time to take action and reclaim our government for a better future. We, the voters, are at a critical juncture in our nation's history, and it is imperative that we unite to address key issues concerning the federal budget, overreach and term limits.

The federal budget deficit continues to grow, burdening our children with increasing levels of debt. Federal overreach has resulted in numerous rules and regulations that usurp the control of the states and unnecessarily burden our personal lives and businesses. Additionally, while public service is commendable, it was never intended to be a lifelong career. Implementing federal term limits would replace out-of-touch career politicians with fresh perspectives and renewed enthusiasm, preserving accountability and preventing the consolidation of power.

