Reader letter

The last few days of summer and first few days of school are a busy and exciting time. I am thrilled to be welcoming our students, families and staff back to another successful year at Litchfield Public Schools. Along with being excited about kicking off the school year, I have been looking forward to sharing details about a unique collaboration between the district and the City of Litchfield called “Live Well Litchfield Area.”

Community leaders have long heard interest in a community recreation and wellness center. At the district, we have been busy working with the City of Litchfield to gather community feedback and explore options. The district and city will each be presenting a ballot referendum question on Tuesday, November 8 to fund a joint community recreation and wellness center. To keep residents informed about the referendums, we recently launched a dedicated website at LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org

Tags