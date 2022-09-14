The last few days of summer and first few days of school are a busy and exciting time. I am thrilled to be welcoming our students, families and staff back to another successful year at Litchfield Public Schools. Along with being excited about kicking off the school year, I have been looking forward to sharing details about a unique collaboration between the district and the City of Litchfield called “Live Well Litchfield Area.”
Community leaders have long heard interest in a community recreation and wellness center. At the district, we have been busy working with the City of Litchfield to gather community feedback and explore options. The district and city will each be presenting a ballot referendum question on Tuesday, November 8 to fund a joint community recreation and wellness center. To keep residents informed about the referendums, we recently launched a dedicated website at LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org
For the school district’s portion of the project, Litchfield Public Schools are asking to fund an eight-lane pool facility, locker rooms, office and community space, and various site improvements.To finance this project, Litchfield Public Schools is asking voters to consider a $13.5 million bond referendum. Our current facilities cannot support activities and competitions our residents would like to bring to the area and this portion of the project would make a robust pool facility available to the community.
If the bond referendum is approved, a homeowner in the district with a home value of $170,000 would see an approximate $6.84 per month property tax increase starting in 2023. For agricultural landowners, the State of Minnesota’s Ag2School program would provide a 70% property tax credit that would fund approximately 17% of the facility’s cost.
The City of Litchfield’s portion of the proposed project would create a four-station fieldhouse, elevated walking track, community rooms, fitness space, family changing rooms and additional support spaces. These spaces would provide area residents with recreational resources important to community wellness. To help finance this portion of the project, the city is requesting voter approval for a one half of one percent sales tax. In addition, at least $5 million of the city’s portion of the project has been secured through the State of Minnesota’s 2021 bonding bill.
This plan is unique as very few school districts and cities have collaborated on public projects like this. The plan uses regional funding methods to finance a regionally beneficial project, and we are excited to be putting this plan to meet area residents’ needs in front of voters. This recreation and wellness center would be a multi-use space designed with flexibility in mind. It would answer our community’s needs today while maintaining options to adapt to future needs.
If you have any questions about the referendums, the plan, the tax impact or how to vote on or before Tuesday, November 8, please visit LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org. You can also reach out to me directly at 320-894-4098 or via email at bsimenson@isd465.org.
Superintendent Beckie Simenson,
Litchfield Public Schools