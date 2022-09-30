Reader letter

The Litchfield area is a thriving community, and visitors come from around the region for work, play, dining and shopping. For years, leaders at the city and school district have heard interest from community members in a wellness or community center. The two governments worked together to develop a plan to meet this need and it is now up to voters to decide whether to move forward.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Litchfield area voters will consider two separate ballot questions to fund an area recreation and wellness facility. Voters in the Litchfield Public School District will consider a bond referendum and voters in the City of Litchfield will consider a sales tax referendum. Voters that live within the city boundaries will consider both questions.

