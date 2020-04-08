Our Relay For Life survivors dinner, scheduled for May 7, has been cancelled, because of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. We hope to hold it later, possibly in the fall.
All of us at the Relay care about you and we are always thinking of you, all of our survivors, caregivers and current patients.
We don't know what lies ahead, or when this new virus will end, but we will try and let you know of our future events, as soon as we know. Take care and be calm.
Auggie Anderson and Brian S. Danielson,
Meeker County Relay For Life chairs