If you live in Grove City, you are served by a community-owned, customer-focused, locally controlled municipal electric utility.
Grove City is a public power community. Public power utilities do not serve stockholders. They are owned by the community and run as a division of local government. The utility’s priorities are customer-focused and based on what’s best for the community.
You get a say in those priorities because decisions are made right at home in Grove City. Meetings are open to the public with an opportunity for you to provide comments.
Grove City receives electricity from Heartland Consumers Power District, one of more than 2,000 public power utilities that provide electricity to more than 49 million people across the country.
As we celebrate Public Power Week Oct. 3-9, we recognize the people behind the power, the hard-working and dedicated employees of Grove City ensuring you have reliable electricity day in and day out.
We tip our hats to those who keep your community running and thank them for their tireless efforts to keep the lights on, no matter the circumstances.
Russell Olson, Chief Executive Officer,
Heartland Consumers Power District