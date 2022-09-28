Good grief another virus! The Furries-22 Virus is an unfortunate and troublesome virus that from what I can determine originated in the USA during the spring of 2022. Despite efforts in prevention which include education it's re-emerged and is spreading with the cooler temperatures of fall, which also coincides with the election in November. The good news is that this particular virus will not require a vaccination or any other medication — at least that I know of, but then again I am not a physician.
What is the Furries-22 Virus? The Furries-22 Virus is a rumor that has been spread mostly by adults, many of whom are politically active, including a few who have been or are running for elected office. This rumor that spread like wildfire in the spring and is picking up steam again, sadly, claims that there are K-12 students in our public schools who identify as cats or dogs and have asked for litter boxes being placed in school bathrooms for these students to use. This rumor has been debunked and confirmed as false repeatedly across the nation with a Nebraska state senator making a public apology for falling for and falsely making the claim about furries.
We in Meeker County, with our neighbors in McLeod and Wright counties, have not been immune to this Furries-22 Virus. Outbreaks occurred this spring and ramped back up just a few days ago in Meeker and in McLeod County. Again these rumors have been confirmed to be false despite a few stubborn super spreaders who are determined to spread falsehoods.
What can all of us do to stop it? Before sharing on Facebook or passing along what you heard in conversation, please take the time to personally verify the source by contacting the superintendent of the school system and/or school board members. The superintendents I called thanked me for calling and at times gave me a history of where these rumors originated, how they were completely false, how far they spread, and the efforts made to to protect students while respecting privacy. These superintendents expressed how the rumors disrupt the student academic environment, distracts educators and administration from their focus on education, and running the school district. Let others know what your findings were and that these rumors were false.
With all seriousness, the Furries-22 Virus is an example of all the misinformation, rumors and conspiracy theories being spread, whether intentionally or unintentionally, that have been negatively affecting the health of our political environment nationally, in Minnesota and our local communities. Please take an active role in performing due diligence with information, and collectively work to focus on resolving real issues.