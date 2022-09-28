Good grief another virus! The Furries-22 Virus is an unfortunate and troublesome virus that from what I can determine originated in the USA during the spring of 2022. Despite efforts in prevention which include education it's re-emerged and is spreading with the cooler temperatures of fall, which also coincides with the election in November. The good news is that this particular virus will not require a vaccination or any other medication — at least that I know of, but then again I am not a physician.

What is the Furries-22 Virus? The Furries-22 Virus is a rumor that has been spread mostly by adults, many of whom are politically active, including a few who have been or are running for elected office. This rumor that spread like wildfire in the spring and is picking up steam again, sadly, claims that there are K-12 students in our public schools who identify as cats or dogs and have asked for litter boxes being placed in school bathrooms for these students to use. This rumor has been debunked and confirmed as false repeatedly across the nation with a Nebraska state senator making a public apology for falling for and falsely making the claim about furries.

