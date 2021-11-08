I read the article in the Nov. 3 edition of the Independent Review about the school board's response to the request by Dr. Ross, Dr. Peterson and Dr. Bulau with sadness.
These doctors were representing the local medical community — Litchfield's first responders. They asked the school board to mandate mask wearing through the holidays. They asked for help to slow down the impact of COVID on the clinics, the hospital and the community.
The school board voted "no." It makes me sad that one group in Litchfield will not help another group in Litchfield. Most of us know people who are working at our clinics and the hospital. We know they are working exceedingly hard during the pandemic.
Even if people are opposed to masks, I think Litchfield parents would rise above their own views to help our local medical doctors, nurses and staff if asked to do so.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Gov. Walz or President Biden did not ask for our help. Our local doctors on behalf of the medical first responders employed here in Litchfield asked for our help. These are the people who take care of our medical needs day in and day out.
I hope parents read the article in the Nov. 3 issue of the paper and decide they can put politics aside to help our local first responders by sending their children to school wearing masks through the holidays.
If not, we are losing the small town strength of pulling together to help one another. And, that would be profoundly sad for all of us.
Judy Holmes, Litchfield