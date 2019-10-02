As Litchfield Public Schools moves forward with its school investments referendum, members of the community have asked about the status of a joint city-school partnership to build and operate a community swimming pool/wellness recreation center.
The City of Litchfield and Litchfield Public Schools have been exploring ways to collaborate on such a facility. Securing funds to advance the project is the next step.
The city and school district are separate entities, each with a unique set of available funding mechanisms and timelines. Both the city and school district are pursuing funding possibilities through appropriate channels. For the city, that means working with the state legislative bonding committee Oct. 8 to seek a $5 million bond appropriation for a local wellness/recreation center project through the Minnesota Legislature’s 2020 bonding bill.
The funding mechanism for the school district depends on whether voters approve the district’s referendum questions on Nov. 5. The school district will be able to build the high school swimming pool addition only if all three ballot questions pass. If voters approve all three questions, the new high school eight lane competitive swimming pool will be designed so that it could be expanded into a potentially larger community wellness/recreation center when the necessary funding for the broader project is obtained by the city.
Although a detailed plan for the joint project will not be developed until funding is secured, city and school district officials recognize the community’s desire for a partnership that makes the best use of resources to meet the needs of competitive swimmers, students, community education, and Litchfield area residents who want a community pool wellness/recreation center.
We are committed to this collaboration as we aim to maximize the benefits of this project for our city and our entire school district community.
Beckie Simenson, Litchfield Public Schools superintendent
Keith Johnson, Litchfield mayor