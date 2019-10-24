Dear Citizens of School District 465:
We have a three-question referendum coming up on Nov. 5 to improve the quality of education in our community. These three questions need our yes vote to stabilize our wonderful education system in Litchfield School District 465.
Question 1 asks for a financial boost to fund our educational programming by $625 per pupil. ACGC, Hutchinson, Kimball, and Dassel-Cokato schools have successfully asked for this funding through voter approval and are now working with $1,200 per student; our district is now at $726 per student. We need to vote yes to compete!
Question 2 asks for improvements to our buildings which are in need because of age and use. Ripley is 50 years old, Senior High School 55, Wagner School 67, and Middle School 25. We need to keep up with technology, modern classroom design, facilities that adequately provide for job training, safety, lunch room space, structure rehabilitation, and student teacher functionality. We all own homes and businesses and should clearly and completely understand the day by day, month by month, and year by year updating is needed to maintain our investment due to years of existence and use.
Question 3 asks for a new eight-lane swimming pool plus the making of an outdoor soccer facility by the old airport hangar on the north end of the civic arena. Our old swimming pool facility built in 1964 is now an old, out-of-date, ancient five-lane pool where parts are almost non-existing and yearly maintenance costing in excess of $75,000. This area needs to be repurposed for a needed weight training facility for our youth. It is reality, soccer is a fast-upcoming sport that youngsters and oldsters are buying into and participating. A modern new swimming pool for all of us will be a plus for our area. These new facilities along with questions one and two, will be beneficial in many ways to our community for the next 50 plus years.
As mayor of this community, I understand the value of our wonderful school system, and without this facility, we will decline in school and community population. Business owners, our work force will suffer as new families and workers will look to other municipalities for enmities for work and play. Senior citizens, remember the senior citizens before us provided the new Ripley (1969), Senior High (1964), Middle School (1994), and Wagner (1952) along with a host of new and updated athletic and activity facilities you had for your children. Seniors, as mayor I feel it is our duty and obligation to give this generation our support. Everyone in this school district needs to step up and vote yes for our school and community and make this area we call Litchfield School District 465 a more desirable place to educate, live, and work.
Indeed, we all will see a tax increase due to this important and needed school district referendum, but honestly where can you invest your money that will benefit our future. Voters 18 to 100, please vote in favor of all three referendum questions. Remember the polling place is at St. Philip's Church in Litchfield, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hopefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, we can all enjoy a positive buzz that we were behind public education. Litchfield is our home, believe it, vote YES for all of it.
Keith Johnson,
Litchfield mayor
PS: I have lived, worked, and had three children benefit from this school district educationally, athletically, musically, and socially. Over my past 55 years of residency, I have seen the disappointment of failed school referendums and the complete joy when they were successful, giving vitality, pride, and comfort for students, teachers, and constituents of all ages. A yes vote will positively stimulate our community and our educational future.