“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.” Those are the words of Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” was not a new slogan. Adolf Hitler used the slogan, “Let’s make Germany great again," and he was elected leader of Germany.
Last week a letter to the editor accused me of saying “the president is immoral because he is contesting the election.” Those were not my words. Trump’s immorality began long before this election. It was tragically on display Jan. 6, when Trump called on his supporters to storm the capitol, and Rudy Giuliani called for “trial by combat."
But fortunately, Mike Pence refused to invalidate election results as Trump wanted him to do, and Mitch McConnell urged senators to do their duty and affirm the results of the electoral college.
I agree that there is voter fraud, but it is not only in the way that many people claim. It often comes in the form of voter suppression laws, purging of voters from the voter rolls because they had not voted recently, closing polling places in areas with large populations of people of color, requiring an exact “match” of a signature on a voter registration form with a signature that might have been written decades earlier.
No, I did not say that all Republicans are complicit in supporting an immoral president, but there are some who do and will probably continue to do so. Minnesota has been blessed with many Republicans of integrity such as Dave Durenberger, Arne Carlson and Steve Dille. My letter ended up with the words, “we need a Republican Party that can be more than the party of Trump.”
David Stottrup,
Litchfield Township