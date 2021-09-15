We are writing this to recognize a man that we both have the highest respect for. We both believe that if there was a top 10 of the most influential people in Litchfield in the past 50 years that Stan Roeser would be among them.
Stan was the personification of what a small town editor should represent. There were no time limitations on Stan’s reporting. He put in as much time as was needed to do his reporting right. Stan didn’t sensationalize the news to sell copies. Protecting individuals/families from scurrilous attacks was important to Stan. Stan didn’t dodge issues in his “Looking around Litch” column. He was honest, straight to the point, but caring and thoughtful.
Stan never shied away from controversial issues, oftentimes presenting his perspective in an editorial column even though he knew there would be community pushback. This was healthy as it generated debate within our community.
He was passionately parochial in his love for Litchfield and our athletic teams. He hated losing. He hated losing even more to certain towns. He was a pessimist outwardly, but inwardly, we believe, an optimist. Losing didn’t hurt quite as badly if he put on a pessimistic image.
As a reporter, he was everywhere. He didn’t do a summary of games; he did a play by play. He wanted his stories to be 100% accurate. At the personal level, Stan loved baseball, softball, tennis and hockey, but he never neglected covering other sports equally well. He also had great pride in our summer marching band.
He never used the Independent Review as a bully pulpit to further his ideological opinions. Stan never wanted to print things that would hurt others. He didn’t want families hurt or their reputation sullied through sensationalism.
He was intensely private and did his communication through the written word, rather than verbally. He did his talking with his pen. We never heard Stan give a speech or appear on the radio.
There was nothing pretentious about Stan. He knew who he was and wasn’t apologetic. He respected most people in spite of their views.
Stan Roeser:
- Extremely well read
- Passionate about politics at all levels
- Had opinions but was willing to change in the face of new evidence ● Never complained and could laugh at himself.
- Quiet, thoughtful & compassionate person.
- Stood behind his writing and never apologized for what he wrote. ● He loved his community. He loved his state. He loved his country.
The journalistic legacy of Stan Roeser over half a century will continue for a long time, we hope, because his influence has been profound. We have been a better community because he was among us.
John Carlson, Greg Mathews
Litchfield