Our daughter invited us to stay a couple of days at her lake home “up north.” It’s right in town on a quiet street lined with flower beds and maple trees that leads to a small park across from two ice arenas. They would normally be busy preparing for another season of ice hockey and other frozen water activities. COVID-19 has changed all that.
I like to go for walks there using my made-in-Litchfield handcrafted oak cane to keep from tipping over; all goes well if I watch where I’m going.
A metal bench beneath the shade of three old, gnarled maple trees provided a cool place to rest my creaking bones. They seemed to a say, “come join us, we’re old too.”
A young man was shooting baskets on a small court in front of me. Bright sun filtering through the branches made me think of the words to that song. “Sunshine nearly always makes me high.” In that serene place I felt as good, I think, as an octogenarian can.
Children laughed on a playground nearby; happy times, good times for them. Waxing nostalgic, I thought of my own childhood, endless summer, laying in the grass watching clouds drifting by, making up figures and faces in the clouds. Finding the Big and Little Dipper in a clear night sky. Winter days of skating and sledding. My third-grade teacher, Miss Kerr, helping to get my tongue unstuck from the playground slide. (Butch Jensen told me to do it.) Then I walked back to my daughter’s house; the air was fresh and cool coming off the pristine lake.
As I write this, I’m sitting in a white Rattan chair, looking out onto the lake, watching a boat skim across a surface that looks like glass. Soft white clouds float lazily across an azure blue sky. The sun is setting behind the clouds. Reflections off the water are blindingly beautiful. A table and three chairs on the beach near the water look inviting.
Soon I will take a glass of lemonade and shuffle down to a chair where I will sit and think or just sit.
The song continues: “It’s been a good life all in all. To have a chance to hang around.” Yeah, it’s been good. Not many people can say they are as lucky as I have been. I think about my parents who kept me safe and sacrificed a great deal to help me get a good education and a fulfilling career. My late brother, part of the Greatest Generation, was an inspiration to me and to others.
I married the right person; that doesn’t always happen. She has given us three beautiful daughters, whom I find to be the greatest treasure on earth. I have friends, who overlook my short comings, and a God who is forgiving.
Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy. Yup.
Bill Peltier, Litchfield