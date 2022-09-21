Reader letter

On behalf of the entire School Board, welcome back to all Litchfield area students and staff! We wish everyone a successful year. In addition to the normal back to school excitement, this fall the Litchfield area will also be buzzing with news about the joint plan to bring a community wellness and recreation center to our community.

Live Well Litchfield Area — a unique partnership between the city and school district — would fund a multi-purpose recreation center through two ballot questions on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The center would support various types of recreation, community events and gatherings, sports and so much more.

Tags