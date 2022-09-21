On behalf of the entire School Board, welcome back to all Litchfield area students and staff! We wish everyone a successful year. In addition to the normal back to school excitement, this fall the Litchfield area will also be buzzing with news about the joint plan to bring a community wellness and recreation center to our community.
Live Well Litchfield Area — a unique partnership between the city and school district — would fund a multi-purpose recreation center through two ballot questions on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The center would support various types of recreation, community events and gatherings, sports and so much more.
The city and school board are collaborating on this project in order to fund a regionally beneficial facility using regional tax methods. The school district has proposed a bond levy to fund its portion of the facility — including an eight lane pool, locker rooms, office and community spaces and site improvements — at a cost of approximately $6.84 per month for the owner of an average value home in the district ($170,000)
The city is proposing a one-half of 1% sales tax to help fund its portion of the facility, including a four-station multi-purpose fieldhouse, walking track, community rooms and fitness center. Additionally, at least $5 million of funding for the city’s portion has already been secured through the State of Minnesota bonding bill in 2021.
Ultimately, our residents must decide if now is the right time to make such an important community investment. To help keep residents informed about the project, the city and school district launched a website — LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org — that provides details about the plan, tax impact and how to vote. I encourage everyone to visit the website and contact the school district or city with questions.
Most importantly, I hope everyone makes their voice heard on Nov. 8.
Chairman, Litchfield School Board