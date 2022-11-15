How can I not say thank you? Well, I guess if all I did was to see negative things in life and others, it would be easy to not say thank you. But I can’t do that, and I can’t go there. Last night, I worked with a great election team. It was a team of election judges, city employees, county officials and held at the outstanding St. Philip’s Church facility. We all worked together to make sure all registered voters got the best chance possible to exorcise their right to vote.
So, thank you, for your tireless efforts (though most of you were pretty tired by 1 a.m. Nov. 9). Thank you for your shared wisdom. Your doggedness in making sure every vote was counted and well represented by the voter. Thank you for your integrity and desire to keep things in the light (we had three different election observers present throughout most of the day). Thank you for representing Meeker County and the city of Litchfield so well in such a challenging circumstance.
As I crawled into bed well past 1 a.m., I was worn out, but also very thankful. Thankful, that we took the pains to do it the right way. Things happened during the voting process that were out of our control, and it slowed down the ballot casting logistics. These things can happen, and the voter often has no idea why. The team of judges I worked with throughout the day and well into the night remained steadfast in doing their best for the voter, regardless of how the election turned out. That’s really not our business anyway. So, again, thank you.
And hats off to the people of Litchfield who came to St Philip's and voted. You didn’t complain, you didn’t pitch a fit, you didn’t cast blame, even when the voting process may have been slower than usual. Some of you voters stood in a long line, just so you could be sure to get your ballot cast. You didn’t complain about it, you just did what you had to do, with a good attitude, and many of you did it with a smile. So, thank you! Well done!
That’s all I wanted to say. Just, a big thank you, to all who helped, worked, served, supported, voted and did your best, thank you, thank you! To name one of you is to name all of you, we couldn’t have done it without you! Thank you!
Ward 4, Litchfield Precinct Litchfield