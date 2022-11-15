Reader letter

How can I not say thank you? Well, I guess if all I did was to see negative things in life and others, it would be easy to not say thank you. But I can’t do that, and I can’t go there. Last night, I worked with a great election team. It was a team of election judges, city employees, county officials and held at the outstanding St. Philip’s Church facility. We all worked together to make sure all registered voters got the best chance possible to exorcise their right to vote.

So, thank you, for your tireless efforts (though most of you were pretty tired by 1 a.m. Nov. 9). Thank you for your shared wisdom. Your doggedness in making sure every vote was counted and well represented by the voter. Thank you for your integrity and desire to keep things in the light (we had three different election observers present throughout most of the day). Thank you for representing Meeker County and the city of Litchfield so well in such a challenging circumstance.

