I would like to thank Keith Johnson for serving as our mayor of Litchfield. Not long after I moved to Litchfield I met and visited with Mayor Johnson when he was door knocking in my neighborhood. I immediately sensed he was an educator, conducted himself in a down to earth professional manner and most of all was a gentleman.
After that election I would see him walking downtown checking out the historic building improvements and visiting with the owners of buildings and businesses. If I remember correctly, when attending a festival in our historic downtown I would see a small group of people playing musical instruments, with Mayor Johnson playing a brass instrument. Their music really added to the richness of the event downtown.
A few weeks ago, prior to a city council meeting starting, Mayor Johnson as a courtesy would reach out and greet attendees of the meetings and thank us for coming and taking an interest in city government. When I brought up one regret was not learning to play brass instruments during my K-12 education years, I mentioned one of my favorite bands growing up, which includes the use of brass, being "Chicago" or many years prior went under the name "Chicago Transit Authority." Mayor Johnson's eyes lit up and enthusiastically shared with me that he attended a number of their concerts and directed a number of local concerts at Litchfield High School where students performed music from "Chicago." A connection was deepened and wish I had lived in Litchfield years prior to enjoy those performances. A beautiful way to express oneself and bring pleasure to others is thru music!
Lastly, whether it be representatives for a prospective business looking to expand, relocate or build in Litchfield, or Rep. Dean Urdahl bringing the mayor of our capitol city St. Paul Melvin Carter, it was wonderful having an enthusiastic, passionate ambassador, and most of all a gentleman, representing our community as mayor.
Keith Johnson, a sincere thank you for your service to our community and region as mayor of Litchfield!