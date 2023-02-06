Reader letter

I would like to thank Keith Johnson for serving as our mayor of Litchfield. Not long after I moved to Litchfield I met and visited with Mayor Johnson when he was door knocking in my neighborhood. I immediately sensed he was an educator, conducted himself in a down to earth professional manner and most of all was a gentleman.

After that election I would see him walking downtown checking out the historic building improvements and visiting with the owners of buildings and businesses. If I remember correctly, when attending a festival in our historic downtown I would see a small group of people playing musical instruments, with Mayor Johnson playing a brass instrument. Their music really added to the richness of the event downtown.

