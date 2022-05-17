Thank you, Dave Ceasar.
As one who knows what the job description of a high school instrumental band director is all about, I want to take this space to thank you for all the hard work you have accomplished in keeping our Litchfield band program visible and successful.
For 20 years, you have taken the band program to new heights of technology and music experience. The Litchfield community, our state, and the many parts of our nation have seen results of teacher/student/parent interaction with successful performances
I, along with many, wish you the best in your new career choice, and thank you for your dedication and passion to our community and school district.