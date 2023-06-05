Last week one of my dreams was realized. Since 2008 I have been trying to have a motion picture made from my book “Uprising.” Last Tuesday it premiered at the Hollywood Theatre in Litchfield. Including two days of cast and crew screenings at the Opera House, over 1,100 viewers saw the movie “Uprising” last week. It will become available for streaming worldwide in July. We will provide info on where it can be found when we receive that information.
I am grateful for the tremendous support from participants in the project and the community. The city of Litchfield, Meeker County, the Forest City Stockade Committee, Ness Church Cemetery Association, Anderson Insurance, Darlene Kotelnicki with Lichfield Community Theater and local businesses were a great help. Peter Schoell of the Hollywood Theater and Kevin Hovey with the Opera House made the showings possible.