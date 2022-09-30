I am part of the school/city committee for this facility. I have been asked several times about my “stand” on the upcoming vote for this project.
My answer has been I see my role is to ensure the proper information gets to you so you can make an informed decision.
A man in our community, whom I totally respect, told me that is not good enough. You are being a chicken. So, my response to him was this: members of the committee have put in many, many hours. We have probably visited 10 to 15 facilities. We have discussed (never argued) many options. We added some and removed others.
I can look every citizen in the eye and tell you this is the best we can do for our community. This is the best plan. It is by far the best financial plan. It is by far the best physical plan. But the decision rests with you (plural).
Please read the available information, attend the upcoming meet and greet events. Get your questions answered. And please, remember to vote!
PS. And pass or fail, we continue to move forward for what is best for our community and school.
Darlene Kotelnicki, Litchfield