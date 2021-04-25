Drivers, pedestrians, bikers, truckers, bus drivers, (all who are privy to the Hightway 12/22, mainsstreet, Greep's corner) have observed or been involved in numerous "near misses", traffic violations, fender benders, at this intersection.
It was bad before the main street updates, but, now seems to be even more intense.
Observances: Two young boys, riding bikes, attempt to cross from "Greeps" south (at the light). Drivers are making right turns (from the very right lane, which is now not a right turn lane. One biker attempts to cross (riding bike )going south between moving traffic; he is almost struck by a car turning left (east). The other biker waits and safely crosses, but, again riding his bike.
Pedestrians crossing (from east to west or west to east) are competing with vehicles making the right turn onto main street. Another observance: folks are still crossing "main street" in the middle of the block, many times dodging moving traffic (which is moving at a steady clip between green/red lights).
Another observance: truck pulling a flatbed (with an 80x16 foot mobile home, going west, nearing the intersection. Don't know which way he turned, hopefully, not north. Some of the trucks are so huge, they can barely make the turn safely.
Uff da! What's a senior citizen to do? Avoid main street altogether?
I think not. Seniors have always been regular visitors to "downtown" for many reasons: entertainment, dining, shopping, health and wellness care, other services.
Parallel parking on main has become even more hazardous than before the updates, (see "letter", April 3, 2019,"Parking downtown can be a harrowing experience"), with the increase of local and through traffic. Many of us are rather limited in walking long distances and need to park close to our destination on "main." Are there any solutions to some these problems?
More handicapped/senior parking on side streets? Whatever it takes to keep seniors, and others, downtown.
Jeanie Shoutz Doran, Litchfield