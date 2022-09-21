Reader letter

Several states have passed laws to restrict Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) transportation by 2035 and beyond, including Minnesota. While this seems noble this goal is not based on reality. We currently have very few electric vehicles available for purchase and the ones that are available are either very expensive or not very useful. However, the government wants to force us to convert to all electric vehicles in the next 13 years anyway. I don’t believe this is possible.

According to Statista, in 2021, the auto industry in the United States sold approximately 14.9 million light vehicle including about 3.3 million autos and just under 11.6 million light trucks. There are some 276 million vehicles registered in 2020 in the USA. The figures include passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, and other vehicles. Replacing 50% of the fleet means that each year we will need to:

