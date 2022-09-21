Several states have passed laws to restrict Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) transportation by 2035 and beyond, including Minnesota. While this seems noble this goal is not based on reality. We currently have very few electric vehicles available for purchase and the ones that are available are either very expensive or not very useful. However, the government wants to force us to convert to all electric vehicles in the next 13 years anyway. I don’t believe this is possible.
According to Statista, in 2021, the auto industry in the United States sold approximately 14.9 million light vehicle including about 3.3 million autos and just under 11.6 million light trucks. There are some 276 million vehicles registered in 2020 in the USA. The figures include passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, and other vehicles. Replacing 50% of the fleet means that each year we will need to:
- Buy 7.45 million electric cars
- Install 7.45 million car chargers per year for 37 years.
- According to Statista, in January 2022, the U.S. had almost 113,600 charging outlets for plug-in electric vehicles (EVs). A considerable sum of these chargers are found in California, with almost 41,300 public and private power outlets. This is the total installed to date, a far cry from what is needed.
- According to the US Energy Administration, in 2020, Americans used about 123 billion gallons of motor gasoline—or about 337 million gallons per day.
- One gallon of gasoline is equivalent to 33.41 Kilowatt hours of electricity.
- Replacing just 50% of this fuel will require an additional 2,054,715,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity.
- According to the US Energy Information Administration:
In 2020, net generation of electricity from utility-scale generators in the United States was about 4,009 billion kilowatt hours (kWh). EIA estimates that an additional 41.7 billion kWh were generated with small-scale solar photovoltaic systems.
In 2020, about 60% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation was produced from fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, and petroleum), about 20% was from nuclear energy, and about 20% was from renewable energy sources. While electric cars claim they are zero emissions, it is far from the truth.
- This means that replacing 50% of the gasoline used today will require an additional 50% increase in electrical generation. Replacing all vehicles with electric vehicles would require a 100% increase in electrical generation.
Other electric vehicle issues:
- Installing chargers in each home will cost over $2,000 each.
- Many homes will need expensive electrical upgrades to power electric vehicle chargers.
- Each vehicle has different amperage requirements, so are you going to install a charger for a truck or a small car?
- If you live in a rental home or an apartment, who is going to provide the chargers and at what amperage? A 400-unit apartment is going to need hundreds of chargers and probably an electrical upgrade.
- Are all the hotels going to install chargers so you can get back home?
- How can you fully charge your car in a cold climate if it is stored outside?
- Will there be chargers at the airport so you can get back home after your vacation?
- When your child goes to college and parks on a surface lot how will they charge their car?
- If you have five vehicles how many chargers are you going to need? Will they all be different? If you have five Ford Lightening trucks, will you need to upgrade your electrical system! It could take 400 amps to do that, as it will take all night long to fully charge this truck. See the specs on this truck at: https://insideevs.com/news/508674/battery-capacity-ford-f150-lightning/
- What do you do with your electrical car when it no longer charges, or the battery is damaged? You may be surprised to find out there are currently very few options.
- Using the air conditioner or heat in the car greatly reduces overall range.
- When towing a trailer, electric vehicle range is significantly reduced.
While electric cars are being sold as a solution to climate change, they are far from it. Fully replacing today’s fueled fleet with electricity will require a doubling of our electrical generating capacity. You can’t do that with solar or wind as it is not reliable enough. Using fossil fuels for electrical generation defeats the purpose. The only thing left is nuclear.