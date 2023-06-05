Walking into the old Hollywood Theatre on a hot, sunny, Saturday afternoon to view the historical, home grown film "Uprising" brought back many memories to me and other old timers. (That would be in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.) Back then, movies always started with a cartoon, followed by news reels, then the feature film. Films ranged from dramas/romance, war movies and cowboy movies, to Walt Disney fairy tales. Something for everyone. The Schnee brothers kept things in order, as best they could, walking the aisles with a flashlight.
Saturday, June 3, 2023, held a very different experience for this old movie goer. The theater were updated, snacks were available, the biffies were in the same place. Almost everything had been greatly modernized over the past 60-plus years. The "Hollywood" sign and the front of theater looks much the same as it did 80 years ago.
"Uprising" is a historical fiction about the beginnings of the Sioux uprising, or Indian Wars, in Meeker County, written by local legislator, writer and resident of the Acton area,
Dean Urdahl. Having spoken with several friends who had already attended, my expectations were not too high.
After all the "commercials," peeks at upcoming Hollywood gigantic productions, food and other ads, the picture opened with a "bang," a battle between Northern and Southern armies. The film continued with reenactment scenes from the beginnings of the "Indian" or Sioux uprising. The forests, natural, outdoor scenery was spectacular! The scenes filmed inside and near the Forest City Stockade were so authentic. Local folks who have enjoyed the various Stockade events for many years appreciate seeing this historical gem used in a film such as this. Thanks to the many "Stockade" folks, who've made this location a
"historically relevant" site.
The cast was made up of "professional" actors from afar and local folks who we all know. Costuming and makeup (hairdos) ranged from authentic to modern, and anything in between. The spoken dialogue also was varied, from the professional actors' words to just plain "talking." Nobody expected a Hollywood "technically" perfect production. What we got was an honest portrayal of a very tragic time in our local and national history. These truths, portrayed in a simple production, brought tears to my eyes (and to many others, I'm sure) as we were placed right in the middle of the horror of that time.
We know what happened following the war (and to the present time), was more acts of violence and disparity against the Native peoples. Only recently have there been attempts to reveal the horrible truths of that era and to try desperately to make amends to the Native peoples and their descendants.
Let us hope, and pray, that we can learn from this experience, and make sure that something like the "Indian", Sioux Uprising, whatever it's called, will never happen again. Thanks to everyone who made this film possible and who are working to make the true history a part of our children's learning experience.