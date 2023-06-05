Reader letter

Walking into the old Hollywood Theatre on a hot, sunny, Saturday afternoon to view the historical, home grown film "Uprising" brought back many memories to me and other old timers. (That would be in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.) Back then, movies always started with a cartoon, followed by news reels, then the feature film. Films ranged from dramas/romance, war movies and cowboy movies, to Walt Disney fairy tales. Something for everyone. The Schnee brothers kept things in order, as best they could, walking the aisles with a flashlight.

Saturday, June 3, 2023, held a very different experience for this old movie goer. The theater were updated, snacks were available, the biffies were in the same place. Almost everything had been greatly modernized over the past 60-plus years. The "Hollywood" sign and the front of theater looks much the same as it did 80 years ago.

