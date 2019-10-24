It is time to vote yes for the Litchfield school referendum questions.
I know I don't like to pay higher property taxes either, but the kids in our School District 465 will have to compete with the kids from the suburban schools like Edina, Wayzata, Minnetonka and others. To compete we must give them educational and vocational opportunities to succeed.
I was on the task force and have attended meetings, plus read the articles written by Beckie Simenson, the superintendent of schools. My opinion is that she told us the reason why all three questions should be voted for, in a positive way.
The need for safety and keeping our buildings in good repair is a must and will save dollars over time. I am a conservative person and I like to have my money go for a good need and by voting yes on Nov. 5, this will be accomplished.
My mother graduated from Litchfield High School in 1939. I graduated in 1958, and our children did, Brent in 1990 and Debra in 1993. The Litchfield School District 465 has done a great job for many years.
Duane Henkelman,
Litchfield