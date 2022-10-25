Reader letter

At a recent meeting, Litchfield City Council discussed a tobacco sales license for a business that would locate on our main street.

This brings up the issues of a lack of zoning for downtown and a lack of strategic planning. The other two issues to consider are that U.S. Highway 12 goes through downtown Litchfield. The downtown is fairly small and unique. What kind of impression do we wish to give those travelers and visitors of our community? What kind of a message are we sending to our youth, at the same time we are pushing for a wellness center?

