At a recent meeting, Litchfield City Council discussed a tobacco sales license for a business that would locate on our main street.
This brings up the issues of a lack of zoning for downtown and a lack of strategic planning. The other two issues to consider are that U.S. Highway 12 goes through downtown Litchfield. The downtown is fairly small and unique. What kind of impression do we wish to give those travelers and visitors of our community? What kind of a message are we sending to our youth, at the same time we are pushing for a wellness center?
Evidently my speaking before the Litchfield City Council regarding preventing the expansion of an existing or another addiction-for-profit, poverty industry, which targets our youth, has had the complete opposite effect!
If the priority is to just fill downtown buildings with any type of business, and especially these types of businesses, knowing the end goal is most likely turning them into a full product line recreational pot shop, why waste time and resources on historic preservation? It would be far more profitable for building owners to modify these buildings to add more space either in their commercial area and/or apartments to increase their cashflow potential. Why not add a tattoo parlor? Adult bookstore? Adult massage parlor? Strip club? Mystic arts shop? They could have billboards promoting the Litchfield Downtown Adult Entertainment Plaza being a one-stop shop for one's adult entertainment needs, or call it Trashtown Adult Entertainment Plaza which would be the complete opposite of promoting a healthy community with respected businesses that actually contribute positively to a community.
Given the type of traffic and issues that will result from these types of businesses, it will negatively affect property owners and tenants nearby whether commercial or residential.
What boggles my mind from growing up in a family-owned rental property business where we still have property in Aberdeen, is the same individuals who bring this type of business to Litchfield end up creating more problems for their other properties, which limits their opportunities. That includes an increased risk of damage to apartments or commercial property, rent payment issues, negatively affecting other tenants in a multi-unit apartment building and legal costs or losses after recognizing losses unrecoverable from that former tenant.
What is also unfortunate are some, not all, of those that are the first to raise concerns about how the city of Litchfield is getting too expensive to live in and do not want their taxes raised are the same ones that want Litchfield to have a full product line pot shop. Again, this industry preys on our most vulnerable, running on an addiction-for-profit business model which is also a poverty industry.
I ask our Mayor and City Council members, whom I am grateful for their service to our community, to please take a step back and reconsider the path forward for Litchfield.