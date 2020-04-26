It's been interesting to experience the effects of the COVID-19 and read comments of what we have all been going through these last couple months. None of us know how long it will last, and as for myself, who is considered one of the people who needs to avoid being out and meeting others due to age and medical history, I am waiting for it to end. I am one who enjoys going out for coffee and meeting friends and maybe having a 99-cent piece of pie at Swan's. It's tough to change that schedule.
I really think about those in nursing homes or assisted living facilities who cannot leave to even go to the dining room or meet for coffee, as they are basically locked in their rooms. I cannot imagine the nurses and caregivers as to what tough times they have all been going through. At least I have been able to go around the house and even jump in my pickup and go for a short ride.
It really seems strange to go for that drive and see so little activity, except for Walmart and Family Fare or Runnings. At this time, Litchfield's main street is complete torn up, with just a narrow sidewalk protective fence along the street. I would hate to be in business at this time downtown. Even before the shutdown from the COVID-19, it was apparent the downtown merchants were going to be in for a tough summer with the construction that was going to be happening. It's also strange to go by the hospital and see a camper parked out front and hardly a car in the parking lots. I believe the camper is the first stop for you to get checked over before you can enter the hospital if you were ill. I know that a lot of appointments with doctors are happening, not in person, but seeing one another through video.
I don't remember how old I was or what year it was, but I do know that our family came down with, I believe, scarlet fever. Dr. Wilmot put a sign on the door informing everyone of our health situation, and we were not allowed to leave the farm. Not sure how long that lasted or if that was affecting a lot of families at that time. I'm not sure if schools were closed, or we were just kept home. No computers then for online teaching.
I also remember the polio epidemic in the 1940s, which caused a lot of worries and was a scary time. We had a fellow from our church who had polio, and I remember being out on the lawn of the old hospital with some of his younger brothers and sisters one day. Not sure why we were there, but that memory is in my brain.
With all that's going on now, the economy is being pulled into a deep dive. I just read an article that dairy farmers in Wisconsin are being forced to dump milk. This is not just a few 10-gallon cans, but thousands of gallons. The article stated demand was down for milk with schools being shut down as one of the reasons. Cows continue to have to be milked, even when the market slows down due to decreased demand. I remember us needing to dump milk in 1951 as we were snowed in and the trucks could not make it to the farm. We had a mechanical separator and would save the cream and feed the skim milk to the hogs and calves and dump the rest in the snow bank. We only had so many cans to hold the cream, which was the most valuable.
As I watched the stock market drop in the past couple weeks, it reminded me of the stories I've read and heard from my dad about what was going on in the 1930s. I was thinking if it would stop raining and the wind started blowing dust like it was in the 1930s, and people were committing suicide as they saw the market crash, could we be seeing a repeat? The Depression in the 1930s saw farmers with no crops to harvest and no price when they did get a crop.
I remember my dad saying by noon the dust would be so thick that you could not see the cows in the pasture. People's lungs were being infected and damaged from all the dust they were breathing.
Unfortunately, the dust was not reaching east to new York and Washington, D.C., so the politicians were not convinced there was a problem. It seems we have seen some of that sort of thinking at this time.
President Roosevelt had appointed a group to implement a conservation program to plant trees to make shelter belts in the states out west where the prairie grass had been plowed up to grow wheat and exposed the soil to the great wind erosion that was taking place due to the extreme dry weather and high winds.
The weather experts were forecasting that a storm was coming where the dust would finally reach to where the politicians were debating on the bill that the present wanted. The individual who was leading the committee to get the bill passed was speaking as the forecast was the storm was coming that day, but it had not happened yet. One of his committee members kept encouraging him and said, "keep talking, it's coming." Suddenly, one of the senators looked out and said with alarm, "what's happening, it's getting dark outside?" In two days, FDR had the bill he wanted passed.
It makes me think that we are going through some of the same things happening today when some of our leaders think they know more than the doctors and experts who are advising us as to how bad this virus could spread if we are not careful in keeping it from spreading to one another.
It's been fascinating to me to see how politics get to be part of the news as everyone has a different thought about what should be done or what shold have been done sooner. It will be interesting to see how the campaigns will be run over the next few months and who will come out on top in our next election. Will all of this be an advantage to the Republicans and Present Trump, or a disadvantage? I guess we will know in November.
Duane Hickler,
Litchfield