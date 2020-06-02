In regards to Memorial Day:
There is no question these times are challenging. In order to continue our great tradition of honoring our fallen military brothers and sisters this Memorial Day members of the American Legion Dassel Paul F. Dille Post 364 performed a limited honor guard presentation at the Dassel cemetery. At noon, after raising the American flag from half-staff to full-staff I observed a young man in full military dress walking through the cemetery stopping at each fallen veteran grave, kneeling down, cleaning the headstones and placing something on them.
Being both curious and touched by his actions I approached him and asked his name. "John," he said. With tears, I thanked him for what was an obvious act of reverence and respect. I could see he was on a mission as he never really stopped as we were talking. He told me his grandfather was buried here and he does this every year. I asked if he was from this area and he said he was from St Cloud. He is a decorated Afghanistan veteran.
What a fresh breath of air to see someone quietly and selflessly honoring those who gave their lives for their country — me and you. Thank you, John!
You might ask: What was John putting on each gravestone? It was a penny. What does this mean? I have included an explanation, very touching and meaningful:
Coins on a Gravestone: Here's What That Means:
From Wikimedia Commons:
Have you ever seen a gravestone covered in coins? It's not unusual while visiting a cemetery to see the stones covered in various amounts of money. So what's the deal with leaving all those mementos in a cemetery? Well, there's actually a distinct meaning.
According to legend, the coin goes on the gravestones of America's military veterans. Leaving a coin on the headstone lets loved ones of the deceased soldier's family know that someone has come to visit the grave.
Each denomination of coin holds a different meaning. Leaving a penny means you visited and want to thank the veteran of the armed forces for their service. A nickel means you trained at boot camp with the deceased, while a dime suggests you served with him or her. Finally, a quarter signifies you were with the individual when they died. It really is a practical way to show up and honor the veteran's gravesite.
Finally, we are fortunate to live in the Dassel-Cokato area where respect and acknowledgement of the value of those who gave all for their country and also for those who serve and served in the military. As an example, on Veterans Day our schools honor all military and veterans at special presentations at all D-C schools. We as citizens in this great country, both young and old, need these kinds of reminders, that freedom is not free.
Mark Olsen, American Legion Member
Paul F. Dille Post No. 364, Dassel