After reading the article about the aquatics activities going on in the Litchfield pool this winter, I realized I had made a grave mistake. What I failed to do was to mention to Sarv about the two incredible young women who first came to us at Community Education and spoke of their concern. Nora Lagergren and Jocelyn Larson, both accomplished high school swimmers, are those women.
They were concerned that there wasn't enough offered in the pool for students who might want to consider swimming as a part of their middle school and high school experience, as well as a way for current swimmers to stay in shape. Nora and Jocelyn came with an idea on what a program would look like.
Community Education is about community members coming forward and offering their time and talents to others. It was so heart warming that two high school students were willing to do just that — give of their time for the benefit of others and the sport they love.
In the article of Jan. 22, it spoke only of Tim Hroma, a community member who came forward after Nora and Jocelyn. Because the girls had already.approached us and had gotten the program going, Tim was connected with them and together they solidified plans to move forward.
The misinformation and exclusion of the girls in the article was my error. I wanted to correct my mistake and let all know about what amazing young women we have in Nora and Jocelyn. Wherever life takes them, I can tell already that they will be great contributors to the health and well being of their future community.
Rebecca Warpula,
Director, Litchfield Community Education