Many thanks to Becky Simenson for the very clear, understandable explanation of the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center ("Recreation Center Would be "Community Resource", Oct. 5). This message reaches some of the voters, however, it reaches few of the: on the fence, "non-informed", not-interested folks, who are voting. Note: Senior citizens make up about 21% of the population in this voting area, and, are very conscientious about using their voting privilege.
Although seniors will see very few benefits from having a recreation center in the area, we still vote. I'm hoping we will, as they have done many times in the "good old days" look to the benefit of future generations and vote YES on the recreation center. Past generations have supported many buildings that are still in use today, such as Grand Army of the Republic Hall/Meeker County Historical Society, Opera House,