A letter under 300 words, I think I can.
Speaking to being "woke" as in "I woke up," I believe woke teachers and wide awake school boards to be extremely necessary. Why would we want someone asleep running our school or teaching our children?
Knowledge is power and and a student needs to be awake to learn. So let us all be awake and "woken up." Many things to learn when we are awake.