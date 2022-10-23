All of us have a stake in the wellness of our community and our area. We need to begin to think about health from a viewpoint of wellness and not just the absence of illness.
We are blessed to live in a country and state where health services are pretty widely available. In the years I have worked as a physician in the Litchfield community, I have seen health, in general , deteriorate.
Each of us is the only one who can control how healthy we are. In the warmer months of the year, we have ample opportunity to get outside and move. For eight months or so of the year, this is more difficult, especially for those who worry about slipping on ice and struggle to be out in colder weather.
I stand in strong support for the proposed wellness center. A center such as this provides us with year-round opportunities to gather together to walk, play, and join in sporting activities together. Community is essential to well-being physically, emotionally, and spiritually. We need each other, and we need this center.
would also say we cannot afford to vote "no." Prevention and wellness activities are much less expensive than healthcare costs associated with chronic health conditions and hospitalizations. Our healthcare system- — locally, regionally and nationally — needs all of us to take a stand for wellness. Health care costs continue to skyrocket, and that is simply not financially sustainable. Please vote "yes" for the proposed center.