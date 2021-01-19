We have just gone through four years of what many claim was an illegitimate presidency. It was marked by an exhaustive investigation into the possibility of interference in the election process. The lead investigator, Robert Mueller, was liberal leaning but found to be acceptable to the President to do the investigation, likely because he apparently had nothing to hide. Indeed, no evidence of a link between the President and a foreign power or fraudulent activity could be found.
We again are faced with the possibility of interference in the election process. So again, we should have an exhaustive investigation into these allegations. A neutral investigator would be best. This should be agreeable to both liberals and conservatives if, indeed, there is nothing to hide. Election integrity is far too important to leave elections now to who can out-cheat whom.
Robert Kruger, Litchfield