As many area residents are aware, the city of Litchfield and Litchfield Public Schools have come together to try to bring a recreation and wellness facility to our community. As my counterpart in this effort, Superintendent Beckie Simenson, is busy with back-to-school efforts, I wanted to let area residents know about an important project update.
LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org, a website dedicated to providing information about the Tuesday, Nov. 8 referendums, has been updated. The site will serve as the primary informational hub about the recreation center project. Residents will find an array of helpful resources, including descriptions of the amenities the center would support, the tax impact and how to vote.
The city and school district are working together to generate the funding to build the recreational center. The city is proposing a one-half of one percent sales tax to help fund its portion of the project, which includes a four-station multi-purpose fieldhouse, walking track and fitness space, among other features. The city has also secured $5 million in bond funds from the state to support its portion of the project. The school district is presenting voters with a proposed $13.5 million bond referendum that would provide an eight-lane competition pool, locker rooms and community spaces.
Both questions for voters will appear on the November general election ballot. Early voting begins on Sept. 23. We are eager to answer any questions you might have and would love to hear from you. Please visit LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org to submit a question via email or reach out to me via phone at 320-693-7201, ext. 1011.
Litchfield city administrator