Reader letter

As many area residents are aware, the city of Litchfield and Litchfield Public Schools have come together to try to bring a recreation and wellness facility to our community. As my counterpart in this effort, Superintendent Beckie Simenson, is busy with back-to-school efforts, I wanted to let area residents know about an important project update.

LiveWellLitchfieldArea.org, a website dedicated to providing information about the Tuesday, Nov. 8 referendums, has been updated. The site will serve as the primary informational hub about the recreation center project. Residents will find an array of helpful resources, including descriptions of the amenities the center would support, the tax impact and how to vote.

