It is with great excitement that a joint plan to bring a community wellness and recreation center to our community and the surrounding area has been launched full speed ahead. Besides the initial facility name of Litchfield Area Recreation Center, the education effort goes by another name – Live Well Litchfield Area.
My intent with this letter to the editor is to help educate about two ballot questions that will be voted upon in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions would support building a community recreation and wellness facility.
One question is for eligible voters in the City of Litchfield to consider a one-half of 1% sales tax. The sales tax revenue would help fund the city portion of the facility, which includes a four-station multi-purpose field house with a shared lobby area, public parking lot, shared community rooms for all ages, a fitness center, public and family rest rooms, and an elevator-accessible elevated walking track.
The other question is for eligible voters within the Litchfield School District boundaries to consider a bond. The bond would be used to finance the district’s portion of the project. This includes an eight-lane recreational and competitive swimming pool, locker rooms, public restrooms, shared community rooms, and a shared lobby area.
This regional facility will have huge benefits for quality of life, which includes recreational activities, community events and gatherings, sporting events, and so much more.
The city will receive $5 million from the 2020 State of Minnesota Bonding Bill to help fund and reduce costs of the city portion of the facility. The city has also requested $2 million from the 2022 Minnesota Bonding Bill which has been postponed and moved for approval to 2023. The one-half of 1% sales tax would generate approximately $4.8 million of revenue over a 20-year period. The sales tax would be paid by local residents along with people visiting our community. An estimated 40% of the revenue would come from out-of-town residents and visitors shopping in Litchfield.
This is a special opportunity for our community and school district voters to vote on a wellness-recreational facility that may not happen again. I encourage voting residents and business people within the boundaries of the Litchfield School District to visit the informational website – LiveWellLitchfield.org to study the entire project and secure accurate information on how taxes will affect your home, business, and agriculture acreage.
If you need internet services, the Litchfield Library can help you access the online information, or ask someone to share the information provided there with you. The Independent Review will also have regular updates if you do not use the internet.
I encourage you to vote on Nov. 8 for many reasons. My hope is that you will carefully research the potential of this facility, and acknowledge the importance of this project for the future of our city, school district and regional outreach. Your personal vote is very important.