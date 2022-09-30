Reader letter

It is with great excitement that a joint plan to bring a community wellness and recreation center to our community and the surrounding area has been launched full speed ahead. Besides the initial facility name of Litchfield Area Recreation Center, the education effort goes by another name – Live Well Litchfield Area.

My intent with this letter to the editor is to help educate about two ballot questions that will be voted upon in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions would support building a community recreation and wellness facility.

