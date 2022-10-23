The vote for the recreation center in Litchfield is coming soon. There is a good collaboration between the city and the school district for this project. The half percent sales tax on purchases in the city of Litchfield is minimal. Remember, when you shop in all the surrounding towns, you are paying a higher tax to fund their projects.
The city received money 20-plus years ago for a project like this. That money is worth a lot less today. Let's make use of it now before it becomes worth even less.