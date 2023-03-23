Community engagement is the heart of what makes Litchfield a great place to live, work and raise a family. In serving as mayor, we each have had opportunities to collaborate with residents, businesses, and schools on important initiatives that enhance our city’s quality of life.
The Litchfield Area Recreation Center is one example of this collaborative spirit. For years, leaders at the city and Litchfield Public Schools gathered feedback from residents about the desire for a recreation and wellness center. Collaboratively, we developed a financially responsible plan to address these needs, including funding methods tapping different tax bases.
The state provided $5 million in bonding to help reduce costs for the city’s portion of the facility. Voters approved the city sales tax proposal in November 2022. However, the school bond referendum was narrowly defeated.
The vision for a facility that provides recreational activities, community events, gathering spaces, sporting events, and much more for groups and residents of all ages is incomplete without funding the school district’s portion of the plan.
We are committed to completing this plan. On Tuesday, May 9, Litchfield Public Schools is seeking voter approval of a $13.99 million bond referendum. This funding would support an eight-lane pool, eight new tennis courts, two new ball fields, locker rooms, additional parking lots, and more. Approving this proposal will ensure a facility that meets the expressed desire of residents and complete a vision that has been years in the making.
The website CommittedToCompletion.org provides detailed information about the project, how the bond referendum would affect your taxes, and how to vote.
The Litchfield Area Recreation Center will greatly benefit the lives of Litchfield area residents now and in the future. Vote yes on Tuesday, May 9.
Litchfield Mayor Ron Dingmann
and former Mayor Keith Johnson