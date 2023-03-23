Reader letter

Community engagement is the heart of what makes Litchfield a great place to live, work and raise a family. In serving as mayor, we each have had opportunities to collaborate with residents, businesses, and schools on important initiatives that enhance our city’s quality of life.

The Litchfield Area Recreation Center is one example of this collaborative spirit. For years, leaders at the city and Litchfield Public Schools gathered feedback from residents about the desire for a recreation and wellness center. Collaboratively, we developed a financially responsible plan to address these needs, including funding methods tapping different tax bases.

