JoEllen Kimball has served on our school board since 2015. She is a retired second grade teacher. JoEllen has a passion for kids and will always make decisions that are best for the kids attending Hutchinson Public Schools.
Erin Knudtson has served on our school board since 2020. She is a graduate of HHS and a pediatrician at Hutch Health. She has four children who attend four of our five schools! Erin wants what is best for all children.
Dale Brandsoy moved to Hutch in 2015. He has taught 8-12 grade math, served as a middle school and high school principal and as a superintendent. He has experience as a school board member, having served on the board for Blue Earth Area Schools. Dale’s experience on all levels of public education is extremely valuable.
In addition to this trio's vast collective experience with children, we are supporting each of them for running non-political campaigns. Ms. Kimball, Dr. Knutdson, and Mr. Brandsoy have run their campaigns based on promoting and supporting ISD 423, its teachers and staff and, most importantly, the children in our community. They are not endorsed by any political party, political action committee, nor any organizations that are rooted in fear and disinformation. They also understand what a school board can and cannot do; what a school board does and does not do. Understanding the role of the school board should be a basic qualification.
We, as a community, need to elect school Board members who are running positive campaigns and will continue their positive attitudes while serving on the School Board of Public School District 423.
Please join us in voting for Kimball, Knudtson and Brandsoy.