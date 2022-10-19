Reader letter

JoEllen Kimball has served on our school board since 2015. She is a retired second grade teacher. JoEllen has a passion for kids and will always make decisions that are best for the kids attending Hutchinson Public Schools.

Erin Knudtson has served on our school board since 2020. She is a graduate of HHS and a pediatrician at Hutch Health. She has four children who attend four of our five schools! Erin wants what is best for all children.

