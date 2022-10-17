Our Republican view of the issues we share:
- Buying power is being decimated by inflation not witnessed in 40 years.
- Retirement savings have lost 20-25% plus in the last two years.
- Minnesota has a $10 billion plus surplus, yet we have a governor thinking we need to raise taxes!
- The smoke from riots resulting from lack of leadership in 2020 has barely cleared.
- The current party in power has allegedly allowed a quarter billion dollars to be embezzled from hungry children.
- Our students from kindergarten through college effectively lost 1.5 to 2 years of education. Our ACT scores have plummeted and only 28% of our students met proficiency benchmarks in English, math, reading and science.
- Our lovely Twin Cities is no longer safe to visit for fear of carjacking, robbery, assault, and stray bullets.
- Law enforcement needs our support and those that cannot follow the law should face consequences.
- Our country is losing more people annually to drug overdoses than we lost in the entire Vietnam war.
- A recent estimate was published that nearly 50% of our small businesses are at risk of failure due to draconian covid shutdowns.
- Many parents witnessed (via distance learning) what was (and wasn’t) being taught in our schools and have been motivated to engage at every level of government.